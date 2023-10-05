Senate summons service chiefs, others over insecurity

The Senate on Thursday summoned the heads of the military and other security agencies over the country’s security challenges.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Kidnapping of university students in Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and rising cases of kidnapping for ransom in the North-West geopolitical zone,” sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Yar’Adua expressed concern at Wednesday’s kidnap of five female students of the Federal University Dutsinma in Katsina State by gunmen.

He also recalled the abductions of 24 students of the Federal University, Gusau and eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) both in Zamfara State.

“The corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists,” the lawmaker added.

Thereafter, the Red Chamber asked the security agencies to conduct special operations in the North-West and other parts of Nigeria to dislodge the terrorists from the areas.

The parliament charged the security agencies to be more proactive and ensure the release of kidnapped persons in the country.

It also appealed to the Federal Government to address the manpower needs of the police and other security agencies to enable them to tackle the security challenges.

