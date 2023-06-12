Edwin Clark keeps mum on Tinubu’s presidency, ongoing presidential tribunal

Elder statesman and Ijaw elder, Chief Edwin Clark on Sunday, revealed that he won’t make much comments about the Bola Tinubu administration until the election petitions tribunal, where the results of the presidential election on February 25 are being contested, is through.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja, Clark made this statement prior to the 30th anniversary of the June 12 presidential election’s annulment.

Asked for his views about the Tinubu presidency, which got underway on May 29, Clark said, “I don’t want to comment on that because the election tribunals are still sitting.

“I don’t want to make statements that are prejudicial. So, let the law take its normal course.”

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s third-place finisher in the election who has petitioned the election tribunal to overturn the conclusion that Tinubu won the popular vote, received Clark’s support and endorsement ahead of the polls.

Regarding June 12, the 96-year-old Clark stated that the government must guarantee a peaceful nation where all have equal protection under the law.

He said, “We all desire that we live in a country that is peaceful, that is free from crisis, security and economic challenges and low corruption level.

“Corruption in the country is so high, which I always say since 2014, that government should declare a state of emergency on corruption.

“The rate at which corruption is going on in the country is terrible where every arm of government cannot be trusted.

“We want a Nigeria where all of us live together peacefully and there is no discrimination and we should all obey the provision of the constitution, which states there should be no state religion.

“There should be no promotion of a particular religion over and above others.

“When we were in the 2014 National Conference as an elder statesman, we made a lot of recommendations for the survival of Nigeria as a country.

“A united country free from crisis, where all the citizens are equal before the law and anyone of them can rise to any position you want to lead,” he said.

