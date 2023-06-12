Niger gov, Bago, pardons 80 inmates to mark June 12 Democracy Day

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago has pardoned 80 inmates in various correctional centres in the state to mark the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day.

Governor Bago also approved the immediate payment of their fines to enable the inmates to rejoin their families.

According to a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abubakar Usman in Minna on Monday, the gesture was to mark the 2023 Democracy Day, adding that the release of the inmates was in line with the prerogative of mercy granted to the governor by the Constitution.

Usman further stated that the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy recommended the release of the 80 inmates based on old age, ill health and good behaviour. He also appealed to the inmates to make use of the opportunity to engage in useful ventures and shun any act that could lead them back to prison.

He also admonished them to be law-abiding and engage in legitimate endeavours by taking advantage of various empowerment windows, while also calling on the people of the state to use the period to reflect on their roles in peace-building and support for good governance.

