Ex-CDS Irabor boasts he is leaving behind stronger military, bows out of service

The former Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor declared on Friday he was leaving the Nigerian Armed Forces in a stronger, and better position to deal with challenges to national security.

In his farewell address at the Pulling out procession on Friday in Abuja, Irabor said the debts the country owes to men and women who serve in the armed forces cannot be paid fully.

He expressed satisfaction with his service in the military, saying that he was leaving the armed forces bigger and stronger than he met it.

The ex-CDS said: “I feel greatly honoured today to address this August gathering on my retirement and ceremonial pull out from the Armed Forces of Nigeria after 37 years of unblemished service to our dear nation and having served as the Chief of Defence Staff in the past 29 months.

“I make bold to say that I’m leaving the armed forces of Nigeria today, bigger, stronger, and more capable to deliver on its constitutional mandate and national security functions.

“National security for a large and diverse country like Nigeria is not an easy task but it is also not an impossible one.”

The event was attended by senior military officers, former Chiefs of Defense Staff, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and the governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Irabor was appointed as the CDS by former President, Muhammadu Buhari in 2021, replacing Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin.

However, his tenure ended on June 19 when President Bola Tinubu replaced all the service chiefs and replaced them with new ones.

The president appointed Maj. Gen. C.G Musa as the Acting CDS pending his confirmation by the Senate.

