Troops arrest 12 suspected rail track vandals, reject N5m bribe in Nasarawa

Troops of the 4 Special Forces in Doma, Nasarawa State, have arrested 12 suspected rail track vandals at Angwan Yara, Keana local government area of the state.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations at the Command, Maj. Joseph Afolasade, disclosed this at a media briefing on Friday in Doma.

He said: “On June 15, 2023, troops of the command during a routine patrol, intercepted five suspected rail track vandals at an abandoned railway station between Angwan Yara and Agyaragu communities of Keana LGA.

“The suspects were arrested with a large quantity of rail tracks loaded in two trucks.

“In the course of the investigation, the troops arrested additional seven suspects on June 18 who had made confessional statements.

“They admitted to have played various roles in the theft of the rail tracks and mentioned names of some prominent persons in Nasarawa and Plateau States as being part of the syndicate.”

Afolashade further revealed that the army rejected a N5 million bribe offered by the suspects.

“They offered to give our personnel N5 million to allow them to go with the rail tracks, but our men rejected the money and arrested them,” the spokesman added.

