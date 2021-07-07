Metro
Police arrests two suspected rail track vandals in Enugu
Police operatives in Enugu State have arrested two persons who specialise in vandalism and theft of rail tracks and slippers in the state.
The spokesman of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.
Ndukwe said the police recovered two lorries and the vandalized items.
He said: “One Chukwuma Okoye, 56, and Oluchukwu Igboke, 25, were intercepted and arrested on July 2 at 1:40 a.m.
“The duo were arrested by a patrol team, headed by the Officer-in-Charge of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad, at Emene along Enugu-Abakaliki Highway, Enugu.
“Upon search conducted on two Mercedes trucks with registration numbers: AWK 296 YX and UWN 471 ZX, they were respectively driving, the operatives’ uncovered large pieces of vandalised railway tracks and other materials.
“They both confessed that they were transporting the vandalised and stolen items from Ezza-Nkwubor in Emene to Onitsha, Anambra State.”
