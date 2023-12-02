News
Gov Otti decries over-bloated civil service in Abia, promises deployment to schools
The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, said on Friday that some civil servants would be redeployed to schools at the end of the ongoing verification exercise in the state.
Otti stated this during his monthly media chat at the Government House in Umuahia.
He expressed shock over the large number of civil servants in the state, saying that some of them could be released for other things where they would be relevant.
READ ALSO: Ex-commissioner warns Otti against ‘setting Abia on fire’
The governor said: “We do not think it is a wise thing looking for teachers when we have an over-bloated civil service – the number is humongous.
“We can’t sack them. They are civil servants and we don’t even want to sack them.
“We want people to get jobs and those with the capacity to teach we can send them to schools because we need teachers.”
Otti also expressed worry over the large number of civil servants attached to the Government House.
