Ex-commissioner warns Otti against ‘setting Abia on fire’

The immediate-past Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Abia State, Chief Eze Chikamnayo, has warned the state governor, Alex Otti, against causing unrest amongst the citizens of the state.

Chikamnayo made this call on Monday through a statement titled “stop Alex Otti before he sets Abia on fire” in response to alleged moves to appoint a consummate industrialist, Ide John Udeagbala, as the Mayor of Aba city.

The era of indigenous people and non-indigenous people in Abia state has ended, Governor Otti declared in a viral video while making the declaration at a stakeholders meeting over the weekend.

However, to prevent converting a tranquil state into a crisis zone, Chikamnayo urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all of the security services to immediately summon Governor Otti to order.

The statement reads in part: “It is therefore preposterous and mischievous for anyone, no matter his position to arrogate to himself the Non existing powers to mangle this irrefutable fact of history because of temporary political advantage.

“Non indigenes from other parts of Abia State and or Igbo land like old Bende, Anambra, Enugu, Imo State or Ebonyi, regardless of their wealth or status should never allow themselves to be deceived by Mr Alex Otti to assume that they can mutate into the owners of Aba.

“By recklessly declaring that Aba is a NO MAN’S LAND, Mr Alex Otti is inadvertently setting Abia on fire and instigating avoidable unrest in that peaceful city. For reasons best known to him, he is ostensibly trying to stoke this fire of indigene – nonindegene dichotomy to futher insult the Ngwa Nation and polarize the polity.

“Maybe because of his inert desire to assuge his own internal contradictions that has made him a bipolar element with identity crisis hovering between Nvosi and Arochukwu, Otti is now drawing Abia State into needless ‘Katakata’ that will lead to loss of lives and property if not nipped in the bud.

“Since assumption of office, Mr Alex Otti penchant for playing to the gallery is legendary. If he truly wants to patronize his fellow big men like Bourdex, Udeagbara and Co, he must not reduce them to canon fodders thereby setting them up against the people.”

While condemning the statement credited to the Governor, the former Commissioner said Chief Udeagbala has built a name for himself in Aba and has lived peacefully with the people, hence he shouldn’t allow himself to be messed up by any dimunitive conman.

“Aba people, Abians everywhere and all peace loving people everywhere should shun devilish instigation and embrace peace. They should not succumb to the whims and caprices of a confused and rudderless sinking despot clowning in the name of governance.

“Can Mr Alex Otti go to Umuahia and tell Ibeku and Ohuhu people that Umuahia North is a no man’s land? Can he go to Owerri, Onitsha , Porrt Harcourt or Warri and make such inflammatory, nonsensical statement?

“I know that the revered members of Aba Sports Club will not allow Mr Alex Otti to gleefully destroy the harmony and conviviality in Aba by his reckless political gymnastics.

“Anything that will destabilize the peace in Aba will destabilize trade and investment in the entire South East and Nigeria.

“I, therefore wish to alert His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu and all the security agencies of this seed of discod which is being sown in Abia so that they can act quickly to prevent the consequences of Mr Alex Otti ‘s thoughtless policy of divide and rule. A stitch in time saves nine.”

