Abia PDP rejects tribunal verdict ratifying Gov Otti’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State has rejected the ruling of the Abia State governorship election petition tribunal upholding Dr. Alex Otti’s election as governor of the state.

The party said in a statement, on Friday, that it was not surprised by the ruling because Otti and the Labour Party haved been boasting that the petitions from the PDP and the other party that challenged Otti’s declaration as the winner of the 2023 Abia governorship election would be thrown in the garbage.

The statement was signed by the party’s state publicity secretary, Elder Amah Abraham.

The statement reads; “Such braggadocio was clearly subjudice and speaks to many infractions on the Nigerian law and the judicial process including the fact that Alex Otti and his men already knew the outcome of the judgement, days ahead of today. It is our firm belief that the justices erred in their judgement.

“Having rejected the judgement, the Abia PDP has conferred with our team of lawyers and based on our understanding that the learned justices erred, we are appealing the judgement as a means to correct the wrongs by the election tribunal.

“As a responsible and law abiding corporate citizen, the Abia PDP wishes to restate our democratic credentials anchored on the principles of rule of law, justice, law and order and also reaffirm our firm belief in the judiciary as one of the strongest pillars of democracy.”

“We thank our members, teeming supporters and all democracy lovers who stood with us all the way; before, during and after the elections as we embarked on a journey meant to strengthen our democracy and right the wrongs inflicted on the electoral process by desperate politicians who are bent on having power at all cost.”

