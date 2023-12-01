Gov Otti inaugurates transitional chairmen for Abia’s 17 LGAs

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Thursday, inaugurated the 17 Local Government (LG) Transition Council Chairmen, charging them to evolve programmes that aligned with the rebuilding agenda of the government.

Otti, while speaking during the event at the Micheal Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, charged the newly sworn in officers to prioritise the security and welfare of the people of Abia as they pilot the affairs of the LG councils.

“Your first task as leaders of the various LGAs shall include strengthening the security architecture in the towns and villages within your domain, especially as the yuletide approaches.

“As we have said on many occasions, no part of Abia, not an inch, shall be ceded to any group of criminals, whether they are armed robbers, kidnappers or any individual or group, whose actions threaten the peace in our communities,” the governor said.

Read also: Kano APC accuses NNPP of stage managing protest against court ruling

According to Governor Otti, the government was working with multiple stakeholders to develop a robust framework for addressing the critical challenges facing the citizens.

Otti, who said that it was desirous to accommodate the local government as new strategic partners in developing the state, described the swearing in as a strategic step toward meeting developmental needs of the state, and that it would further enable the government to harness the numerous opportunities that abound in Abia.

He further expressed delight that the chairmen and their deputies had accepted to serve the people with their extensive wealth of experience in various fields of human endeavours.

“To the new mayors and deputies, may I remind you that this is a call to serve and not to be served.

“We do not expect you to get everything right on the first day but you must be willing to learn, keep your mind open to new ideas and possibilities.

“While the state will give each of you the freehand to manage the affairs of the council responsibly, it is very important to design your programmes in ways that align with the general development philosophy of the present Labour Party Administration in the state,” Otti said.

He further said that the government had made deliberate efforts to create a system that would guarantee the safety of life and property in the state.

“So far, the efforts have been very fruitful because as many observers have noted, Abia has become one of the safest places to reside in, travel to or set up a thriving business enterprise,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now