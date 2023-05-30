Politics
Gov Otti freezes Abia accounts, dissolves boards
The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has ordered the immediate freezing of the state government’s accounts in banks and other financial institutions in the country.
The governor gave the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday in Umuahia by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma.
He also dissolved the boards of all government agencies and parastatals in the state and directed the chief executives of the organisations to hand over to the next senior officers in line.
Otti took the oath of office as the fifth governor of Abia State on Monday.
The statement read: “All banks and other financial institutions in the country are directed to immediately cease from honouring cheques, documents, instruments or directives of any kind not expressly approved by or emanating from the governor.”
READ ALSO: Sole Labour Party guber victor, Alex Otti sworn in as Abia governor
The governor had also approved the appointment of Prof. Kenneth Kalu as the Secretary to the State Government.
“Other appointments are – Dr. Caleb Ajagba (Chief of Staff to the Governor), Dr. Ngozi Okoronkwo (Special Adviser, HealthCare Delivery Services), and Mr. Kazie Ukoh (Chief Press Secretary to the Governor).
“Others are – Mrs. Njum Onyemenam (Accountant-General) and Mr. Ogbonnia Okereke (Head, Special Taskforce on Emergency Cleanup of Aba and Umuahia).
“All the appointments take immediate effect,” the statement added.
