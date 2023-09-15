News
Gov Otti orders security agents to fish out suspected killers of LP chieftain
The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, on Friday, condemned the killing of a Labour Party chieftain in the state, Zakari Maduka, and directed security agents to fish out the perpetrators.
The 70-year-old, who was the LP Campaign Director in the last general election in Uturu, Isuikwuato local government area of the state, was beheaded by unknown persons in the area on Wednesday night.
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor described the gruesome murder of the politician as insane, barbaric, and vicious.
He urged security agents to mobilise and bring everybody involved in the gruesome murder of the LP chieftain to justice.
The governor assured the Maduka’s family that the government would stand by them at this difficult time.
