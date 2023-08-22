Obi, Otti rally support for LP candidate at launch of governorship campaign in Imo

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday, led the party leaders to the launch of its governorship campaign in Imo State.

The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, and other top members of the party attended the event.

They were received in Imo by the LP governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, and other party chieftains in the state.

In his address at the event, Obi assured the people of Imo of Achonu’s readiness to steer the ship of the state to safe waters.

He said: “We know what it takes to change Nigeria, so we plead with Imo people to give him their support.

“Today, we are here to launch the governorship campaign and unveil Achonu’s manifesto and I assure you that we will not let you down.”

On his part, Otti described Achonu as LP’s authentic candidate in Imo State.

He urged people of the state to disregard “baseless rumours” on the nullification of Achonu’s candidacy.

“I’m here as a witness. I conducted the only accepted party primary election that produced Achonu as the governorship candidate for Imo LP,” the governor declared.

In his remark, the candidate said he would focus on job creation and infrastructure if elected as governor of the state on November 11.

He stressed that the election offered the people of Imo an opportunity to remove an “inept and ineffective government” in the state.

Achonu said: “As widely acknowledged, the basic indices for measuring human development have largely been in retrogression in Imo.

“Unfortunately, we have witnessed a descent to anarchy and lawlessness that has turned vast swathes of our homeland into abandoned spaces for criminality so that Imo people no longer visit their villages nor go home for traditional ceremonies, such as burials and weddings.

“These ceremonies now happen outside people’s homelands.

“This is what we have come to change.”

