Police arrests two suspected kidnappers in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested two suspected kidnappers in the Jada local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Yola.

He said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Department in Kojoli, Jada LGA, on August 17.

“The suspects are Abdullahi Iya, 20, and Barkindo Yahaya, 19, both residents of Kojoli.

The spokesman said: “They were arrested after they called and threatened to kidnap or kill Halilu Bello and Abubakar Hammayero, unless they pay a ransom of N10 million.

“The Commissioner of Police, Babatola Afolabi, had directed a discreet and diligent prosecution of the suspects.”

