Police arrests two for alleged sexual assault of pregnant woman in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested two men – Suleiman Adamu and Ahmadu Umaru – for allegedly abducting a pregnant housewife at Machimin community, Maiha local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje who confirmed the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday in Yola, said Adamu was the victim’s uncle and Umaru her neighbour.

He said the suspects the woman to a valley in the area and took turns to sexually assault her.

Nguroje added that suspects had confessed their roles in the crime.

The spokesman said: “Suleiman Adamu, the victim’s uncle, informed Ahmadu Umaru of his love for the victim and his desire to have sex with her.

“The suspects perfected the plan to invade her house by night after they were informed that her husband had travelled.

“Armed with cutlasses and face masks, they stormed the victim’s house by 11:00 p.m. and whisked her away to a valley where they raped and abandoned her.

“The woman after finding her way home was able to identify one of the attackers as her neighbour despite covering his face with a mask.

“She reported the assault to the police who, aided by local hunters, tracked down the suspects and arrested them.

“Both suspects subsequently confessed to the crime during interrogation at the police headquarters in Yola.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, has ordered the transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

