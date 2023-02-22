Police bans vigilantes, hunters from elections in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has announced a ban on vigilantes, hunters, Civilian JTF and other local security groups from the coming elections.

The police command also restricted the movement of vehicles from 7am to 5pm on February 25 except those on special duties and essential services.

SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, who made this public in a statement on Tuesday, noted that the Commissioner of Police, CSP Afolabi Babatola, had ordered that a stop and search exercise should also be intensified at border areas.

By Mohammed Taoheed

