Police sergeant arrested for alleged murder of 80-year-old woman in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa State have arrested one Sgt. Aliyu Yusuf for the alleged murder of 80-year-old Maryam Yerbure Abdullahi in the state.

The Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, on Friday.

He said Yusuf allegedly shot Abdullahi dead while attempting to arrest a youth in Doubelli, a suburb of Yola, the state capital, on Thursday.

According to him, Yusuf was on patrol alongside other policemen attached to the Doubelli police division when the incident happened.

He said the police operative approached a young man believed to be related to the deceased at the entrance of their residence but was resisted by the locals who demanded an explanation for his arrest.

In the ensuing argument, Yusuf pulled the trigger to disperse the unruly crowds but shot the octogenarian.

Another victim identified as Arfrad was hit in the chest by the bullet.

