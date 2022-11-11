Police arrests man with 10 ATM cards in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested a 32-year-old man, Joseph Nwakibe, for alleged possession of 10 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Yola.

He said the suspect was arrested on November 8 by the operatives while on surveillance patrol at First Bank’s ATM stand along Bank Toad in Yola North local government area of the state.

The spokesman said: “The suspect, Joseph Nwakibe, a native of Nnewi South Anambra State and resident of Makurdi, Benue State, was said to have been invited to Yola by his friend Obinna Ajima, now at large, for joint fraudulent activities.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that they usually queue behind customers and usually offer to assist anyone they perceive is having difficulties in making transactions.

“In the process, they take note of the person’s ATM pin number and smartly swap the card with the fake one in their hand.”

