Metro
Edo govt orders closure of abattoir over poor sanitation
The Edo State government has ordered the closure of the state-owned Kara Abattoir in Eyaen, Uhunmwode local government area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Stephen Idenhere, gave the order during an unscheduled visit to the abattoir on Friday.
He described the state of the abattoir as an eyesore, adding that the meat from the facility was unhealthy for consumption.
Idehenre, who was furious with the management over the poor handling of the abattoir, directed that the abattoir should be sealed up immediately until the issues are properly addressed.
READ ALSO: Obaseki faults Naira redesign, accuses APC of keeping money for 2023 elections
He said: “We must stop this emerging epidemic; it is clear that the meat from this place is unfit for human consumption.
“We cannot tolerate this. They must understand that there is a government in the state.
” From today, this place can no longer operate until it is in a better state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...