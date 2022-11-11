Edo govt orders closure of abattoir over poor sanitation

The Edo State government has ordered the closure of the state-owned Kara Abattoir in Eyaen, Uhunmwode local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Stephen Idenhere, gave the order during an unscheduled visit to the abattoir on Friday.

He described the state of the abattoir as an eyesore, adding that the meat from the facility was unhealthy for consumption.

Idehenre, who was furious with the management over the poor handling of the abattoir, directed that the abattoir should be sealed up immediately until the issues are properly addressed.

He said: “We must stop this emerging epidemic; it is clear that the meat from this place is unfit for human consumption.

“We cannot tolerate this. They must understand that there is a government in the state.

” From today, this place can no longer operate until it is in a better state.”

