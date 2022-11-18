Edo govt warns ritualists to stay away from facilities

The Edo State government has warned ritualists to stay away from the government secretariat and other facilities in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for information, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, gave the order in a statement on Friday in Benin City.

He said the state government would no longer condone the slaughtering of ritual animals near the state secretariat by people of Irhirhi community.

The commissioner vowed that government would intensify its war against land grabbers and other undesirable elements in the state.

He said: “Six persons were arrested on Monday, and the government will charge them to court. We are resolute about prosecuting them. We know the land grabbers are fighting back.

“The government’s directives must be obeyed. The government will continue to provide infrastructure as long as it is beneficial to the people.”

