Police to flush out kidnappers along Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, South-West, Johnson Kokumo, on Friday declared the readiness of the police to provide adequate security on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Kokumo, who addressed journalists when he led other top police officers on a tour of the expressway, said the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, had directed him and the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, to carry out security surveillance of the road in order to flush out the kidnappers and bandits on the highway.

The DIG added that the move became necessary because of reports on the abduction of passengers on the road.

He said: “The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman, who is seriously concerned about the spate of kidnapping and other crimes along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway has directed me to come and see things and put the report together with the Commissioner of Police, Oyo Command, Adebowale Williams in order to find a lasting solution to the heinous crime.

“We have seen what and what have been responsible for what could be aptly described as a cause for action and we are going to address them.

“We have made our observations. Where we do not have enough security personnel will be corrected. Also, the areas where we have to deplore more patrol vans for effective monitoring and quick answering to distress calls will be looked into.

“We are going to draw the attention of the affected local government authorities and agencies of government to the grown-up bushes and shrubs at the verge of the expressway. We want to have an express road where reasonable metres of the roads are visible.”

