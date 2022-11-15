Kidnapping: IGP orders deployment of police tactical squad to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of the Force tactical squad to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to check kidnapping and other crimes along the route.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the IGP ordered an immediate reorganisation of the security architecture on the highway to allow for a sufficient deployment of officers and resources to guarantee the safety of people and property along the highway.

The statement read: “The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, pledges adequate operational support in form of technology-based and tactical operational assets for the Commissioners of Police in charge of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, and Heads of tactical operational units in the area to combat the current trend of crimes and criminality on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

“In the same vein, the Inspector-General of Police has therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians, particularly road users, hunters, community leaders, and other stakeholders who ply the route to constantly expose known criminals who terrorize innocent Nigerians along the route and within adjoining communities to the Police and other security agencies for immediate arrest and prosecution.”

