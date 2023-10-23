Lagos govt shuts Alaba International Market over sanitation breaches

The Lagos State government on Monday sealed up the popular Alaba International Market over environmental and sanitation breaches.

According to the State Commissioner for Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, the market was shut over poor waste disposal, failure to pay waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences, among others.

According to Wahab in a post on X, the sealing of the electronics products market was as a result of their inability to comply with the state’s government laws on proper waste disposal and other environmental practices.

Read also: Sanwo-Olu orders demolition of Jankara, Bombata markets on Lagos Island

The Commissioner posted a picture of the sealed market on his X account and wrote:

“Alaba International Market, Ojo, has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences.”

In the past one month, the Lagos government has embarked on a mission of sanitizing markets across the state which has seen the shutting down popular markets like the Mile 12 International Market, Balogun Market, Ladipo Market, Aspamda Market, Owode Onirin Market among others, for similar offences.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now