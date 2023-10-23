Kaduna govt seals school over student who was allegedly beaten to death

Al-Azhar Academy in Zaria has been shut by the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) due to allegations that a student was fatally beaten there.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a JSS 3 student Marwan Sambo, 19, was reported to have died from severe beating and corporal punishment by some teachers over absenteeism.

Dr. Usman Abubakar, the Director General (DG) of the KSSQAA, said the state’s Ministry of Education, speaking on behalf of the State government, had partnered with the school to start a fact-finding trip in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

He claimed that the purpose of their trip to Zaria was to piece together the timeline of what happened from the Al-Azhar Academy, the scene of the incident, to the victim’s home, to express their condolences, and to interact with the victim’s family and some of his classmates.

Read Also: Govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge after repair works

Abubakar added that the KSSQAA team visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaria City, where the school principal and the vice-principal were being detained.

“The fact-finding team then moved to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, where the victim was formally confirmed dead.

“Finally, the KSSQAA team visited the graveyard where the victim was said to have been put to rest, and a fresh-looking grave was observed,” he said.

The DG, therefore, noted that the State Government, under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, assured the general public of its firm resolve to ensure a conducive learning environment, equity and justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now