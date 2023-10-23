Govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge after repair works

The Federal Government has reopened the ever-busy Lagos Third Mainland Bridge after it was closed down for palliative repair works.

While reopening the Bridge on Sunday evening, Federal Controller of Works in the state, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, expressed satisfaction with repairs done and assured motorists of a smooth ride till the commencement of a comprehensive rehabilitation in January 2024.

“This repair is going to last beyond January; we don’t intend to do any work that will last only one or two months. Even by January, the road will still be good,” the controller said.

Kesha who gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment of the repairs on the bridge, declared the Bridge open to traffic at 7 p.m. following what she described as a satisfactory completion of the repair work.

She noted that what the Federal Ministry of Works had been doing before now was attending to failed portions, while the comprehensive rehabilitation would involve total removal and replacement of the asphalt surface.

The contract for comprehensive rehabilitation of the bridge in January would last for six months but would be divided into two segments of three months for each phase, according to Kesha.

The federal government had on Thursday, announced a 24-hour closure of the bridge to allow for repairs of some critical portions with effect from midnight on Saturday and which was expected to last till midnight on Sunday so repair works can be carried out on the bad portions of the road.

