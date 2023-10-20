Nigerian govt to begin overhaul of Third Mainland Bridge’s asphalt layer January 2024

The Federal Government will begin a comprehensive overhaul of the Third Mainland Bridge asphalt layers in January next year.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, disclosed this in a Channels Television’s programme, Sunrise Daily, on Friday.

She said the bridge would be temporarily closed for six months to facilitate the repair works.

The federal government on Thursday ordered the closure of the bridge for 24 hours for palliative works.

Keisha said: “So we were saying let us do a complete overhaul of the asphalt overlay. Some of them have been long overdue because we haven’t done that in the last 30 years. It is just the failures that have shown up that we have been addressing.

“The repair works will include a complete overhaul of the asphalt layer on both sides and then replacing it with new ones to last the next 10 years.

“The federal government has awarded that contract already, and preparatory works are pending when the contractor moves to the site because there are some elements of repairs that need to be imported.

“Pending that we just want to do a palliative work to provide relief for motorists.

“It is going to take the contractor three months to import those elements needed for the repair.

“One bound will be for three months then we will divert to the other bound once we are done with this bound we will bring back traffic to this lane.

“Afterwards we were going to have a very brand new road.”

