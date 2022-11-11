Police arrest woman, daughter for stabbing child to death in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu have arrested a woman, and her daughter for allegedly stabbing a newborn child to death in the Olocha-Adogba community, Awgu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Enugu.

He said the suspects – Christiana Okonkwo (60), and Ada Okonkwo (18) allegedly plotted to kill the child.

Ada was the mother of the slain child.

The spokesman said the incident occurred on November 7, adding that the child had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

The statement read: “Preliminary investigation shows that the said mother of the newborn child used a kitchen knife to stab the child to death, following the counseling of her mother, moments after she was delivered of the baby at home.

“The child was taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by the doctors on duty, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“To this end, the Commissioner has called on citizens of the community, particularly the women who carried out a peaceful demonstration to express their disgust over the act, to maintain peace and avoid acts that could lead to the breakdown of law and order in the community.”

