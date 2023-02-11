Metro
Adamawa gets new commissioner of police
A new Commissioner of Police has taken over in Adamawa State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Yola, said the new CP, Afolabi Adeniyi, assumed duty on Friday.
Adeniyi had previously served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Anti Human Trafficking, Force Headquarters, Abuja.
The statement read: “The new CP holds Bsc. Mass Communications from the University of Lagos and Masters Degree (MPA) in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.
“He was appointed into the Nigeria Police as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) sometime in 1990.
READ ALSO: Adamawa police denies reports of bandits’ attacks on SGF’s hometown
“He is a passionate, versatile, and experienced police officer who served in multiple units of operations, investigation, and administrative departments in this nation.”
“He had also served as Aid-De-Camp (ADC) to the former governor of Ondo, Late Olusegun Agagu.
“The Commander of Nigeria Contingent to Kosovo, Bosnia, and Darfur.
“Commander 16 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Akure, Ondo State, Commander 53 PMF Bama, Borno State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Yobe State.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...