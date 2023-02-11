Adamawa gets new commissioner of police

A new Commissioner of Police has taken over in Adamawa State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Yola, said the new CP, Afolabi Adeniyi, assumed duty on Friday.

Adeniyi had previously served as Commissioner of Police in charge of Anti Human Trafficking, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The statement read: “The new CP holds Bsc. Mass Communications from the University of Lagos and Masters Degree (MPA) in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko.

“He was appointed into the Nigeria Police as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) sometime in 1990.

“He is a passionate, versatile, and experienced police officer who served in multiple units of operations, investigation, and administrative departments in this nation.”

“He had also served as Aid-De-Camp (ADC) to the former governor of Ondo, Late Olusegun Agagu.

“The Commander of Nigeria Contingent to Kosovo, Bosnia, and Darfur.

“Commander 16 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Akure, Ondo State, Commander 53 PMF Bama, Borno State and Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Yobe State.”

