Police to summon Lagos monarch over audio threatening voters

The Police Command in Lagos has communicated its intention to question a traditional ruler over a viral audio threatening and intimidating prospective voters resident in a community in Eti-Osa area of the state.

The Command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to newsmen on Saturday.

Hundeyin said: “The traditional ruler, a Baale, is to be invited for questioning. Intimidating voters will not be allowed.

“Everyone should feel free to vote the candidate of his or her choice,” Hundeyin said.

A recorded audio of a meeting allegedly held on Monday at the instance of the traditional ruler had gone viral.

In the 11 minutes and 34 seconds listened to by Ripples Nigeria, the Speakers, alleged to be the traditional ruler and one other person requested the residents and those doing business in the area to vote for APC in the forthcoming elections.

READ ALSO:Lagos monarch alerts Lekki residents of planned attack by commercial motorcyclists

The alleged traditional ruler, wanted to know how many persons at the meeting had their PVCs and only about 20 answered in the affirmative, out of about 60 persons said to be in attendance.

“If we take the number of people here, we will not be less than 60, but only 20 have PVCs; what is happening to the rest?

“We are ready to fight; yes, I am not hiding it; I have narrated everything to you. In Nigeria, there is Lagos; in Lagos, there is Eti-Osa; within Eti-Osa, we have Igbara community and by the grace of God in Igbara today, we can take our decision.

“The people that will be friends with us, that will do business with us are those with PVCs and are willing to vote for our party. Nothing short of that,” the said traditional ruler said in the audio.

“You want to vote for other political parties? Not here! Elections have been coming and going, we have never done this before”, he added.

Another voice in the audio strongly instructed people to take photos shots of their ballot papers confirming their votes for APC in the forthcoming elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now