Chrisland Schools reacts to death of 12-year-old student, offers clarification

The management of Chrisland schools in Lagos has broken its silence over the the death of one of their students identified as Whitney Adeniran, during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, on Thursday.

The reaction came few hours after the father of the deceased, Michael Adeniran, had taken to social media to reveal the incident.

Adeniran demanded explanation from the school management as regards the incident and challenged the Lagos State Government as well as security agencies to investigate the matter.

The management of the school, in a press statement issued on Sunday, said the deceased slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances” and was rushed to the hospital immediately.

The management urged the family to ascertain the cause of the death before proceeding for her burial.

It also sympathized with the family over the loss of the student while waiting for the outcome of the autopsy.

The statement read: “The management and staff of Chrisland Schools Limited, with a deep sense of loss, announce the death of our precious student, Whitney Adeniran; whose painful exit occurred on Thursday, February 9th, 2023.

“We are heartbroken and distressed. Whitney was one of our Day students who opted not to participate in the inter-house sports match past for reasons we were not very sure of.

“However, on discretion, we respected her decision to err on the side of caution, because on the January 20, 2023, it is in our records that she had complained about a not-too-buoyant health and we immediately contacted her parents.

“Her father, Mr. Michael Adeniran, came to the school to take her home. We emphasised to her parents to take a critical look at her.

“Our immediate response was to take advantage of proximity to first-aid, by identifying the nearest medical facility to take her to, where the doctor on duty, administered oxygen and every aid possible on her.

“We immediately notified regulatory stakeholders and agencies to allow for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the developments.

“In spite of the compelling imperatives to fill any information gaps in public space, we stopped short of making any media sensation out of this, because the deceased in question, was a minor and is deserving of our unqualified respect.

“We also prioritised according respect to the privacy of the family and were with them consistently, to mourn together. This is a painful loss for all of us.

“As we continue to uphold the sobriety of this moment, we resist any urge to join issues on her treasured memory, in media trends.

“As we await the outcome of an independent post-mortem process, we remain unwaveringly committed to supporting the family at this critical moment and pray fervently for the fortitude to bear her painful loss.”

