Lagos govt reopens Chrisland school ahead of exams

The Lagos State Government on Monday approved the reopening of Chrisland School, Opebi branch, ahead of the school’s examinations.

This was according to the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, who stated that the decision was to “allow students in terminal classes i.e JSS 3 and SS 3 prepare for their upcoming exams.”

Adefisayo noted that the decision followed appeal by the parents of the students, inviting school teachers “to a meeting at the Conference Room of the Ministry on Thursday, 30 March at noon.”

It would be recalled the state government had earlier this month shut down the school to allow for the investigation into the death of one of its students, Whitney Adeniran.

The decision, according to the Ministry of Education on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was taken to allow exhaustively unhindered investigation into the unfortunate incident.

The statement announcing the decision added: “In view of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause.

“The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital conducted the autopsy on February 15.

“It was conducted by Prof. Sunday Soyemi, Consultant Pathologist, LASUTH in the presence of Dr Samuel Keshinro, Consultant Pathologist, representing the deceased’s family and Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, Consultant Pathologist representing Chrisland Schools.

“The autopsy report, dated March 1, revealed the cause of death as asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice consequently directed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issue legal advice on the matter.”

