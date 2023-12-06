News
More than 9,000 federal civil servants reportedly fail promotion exam
No less than 9,000 federal civil servants have reportedly failed the 2022 Federal Civil Service Promotion Examinations, according to a list released by the Federal Civil Service Commission.
In the list, approximately 13,000 civil servants took part in the examination across 69 Computer Based Test centres in different parts of the country, including candidates from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police Force, para-military and specialised agencies, among others.
A circular containing a list of successful civil servants dated November 30, and sent from the Federal Civil Service Commission, with the reference FC.6241/S.35/Vol.xi/ T12/268, however, revealed that only 3,851 out of the over 13,000 who sat for the promotion examination managed to pass.
The list also gave details of the promotions of various officers to higher posts, such as Assistant Chief Administrative Officer to Chief Administrative Officer, Principal Administrative Officer to Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, and Senior Administrative Officer to Principal Administrative Officer, among others.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...