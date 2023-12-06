News
Nigerian govt signs MoU for one gigawatt solar PV manufacturing plant
The Federal Government, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), for the establishment of a 1 Gigawatt (GW) Solar PV Manufacturing plant in the country.
The Infrastructure Corporation, (Infracorp) signed the agreement with Solarge BV of the Netherlands and the African Green Infrastructure Investment Bank at the just concluded 28th session of Conference of Parties (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, Dr Lazarus Angbaso, the establishment was part of efforts to provide reliable energy to its people.
He noted that the objective of the project was to change Nigeria’s energy sector and elevate the economy to $1 trillion through sustainable and climate resilient infrastructure.
READ ALSO: Power minister, Adelabu, reveals how fire caused electricity grid collapse
“The project focuses on local manufacturing, green manufacturing and renewable energy, equipment manufacturing, and climate resilient infrastructure,” Angbaso said.
Meanwhile, during the summit, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, decried the bad power situation in the country, nothing the insufficient transmission infrastructure, limited distribution capacity, and various challenges hindering power generation.
Adelabu emphasised the essence of adequate energy supply for a country to unlock its full potential.
He assured the international community that President Bola Tinubu-led government was fully dedicated to fulfilling its campaign promises.
“We bear witness to the enormous stress on our national grid that continues to trigger power outages that adversely affect the daily lives of our citizens: homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses of diverse scales,” he said.
