Civil servants claim 17,000 workers delisted from IPPIS, replaced with political SAs, PAs

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), says it has uncovered the delisting of over 17,000 of its members from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) portal, and replaced by Special Assistants and Personal Assistants of government officials.

The President of ASCSN, Tommy Okon, who raised the alarm during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the affected workers were taken advantage of due to ignorance and their failure to adhere to government directives to go for a verification exercise and update their documents.

In a letter addressed to the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Yemi Esan, Okon said the affected employees were erroneously omitted from the IPPIS portal, and urged them to forward their documents for update, provided they had genuine cases.

“We called your attention to what we heard or information at our disposal just a few days ago. We received information that over 17,000 workers in the core civil service did not carry out the online verification, which was done by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation,” the letter reads.

“Quickly we swung into action to interface with the government through the HoSF and by that singular act, there was the need for us to talk to our members, and that informed the reasons, because we have seen a lot of apprehension from our members, receiving several phone calls, then we also looked at the timing, because of the social economic challenges.

“We went deep into the document, where we also realised that even in some government agencies, we realised that names of PAs, SAs and some ministers were included in the IPPIS portal, whereas those people were political office holders in their rights in various regimes.”

Okon called on the Head of Service to immediately look at the complaint tabled before her to provide a lifeline for the affected workers while recommending that a committee be constituted in the office of the HOSF to handle the cases.

He called on those with genuine complaints who had done the online verification, to submit a scanned copy of their document to the provided email address.

