National Assembly to remove tertiary institutions from IPPIS – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said on Thursday the National Assembly would work with stakeholders to remove tertiary institutions from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to enhance lecturers’ welfare and reduce the brain drain in the country.

He stated this at the 3rd International Conference of the Gender Policy Unit held at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Abbas, who was represented at the forum by the Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Dr. Abubakar Fulata, said the House would pursue the interest of academia on all contentious issues, including IPPIS.

He described IPPIS as a single-minded computer programme that was completely ignorant of issues involved in the education sector.

The IPPIS was conceptualized in 2006 to improve the effectiveness and efficiency in the storage of personnel records and administration of monthly payroll in the civil service.

However, the system was enforced in the tertiary education sector by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in a bid to check corruption in the system.

The speaker said: “We determined to ensure that universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education are removed from IPPIS.

“It is also our determination to make sure that education receives a substantial portion in the national budget at least to meet up with the United Nations requirement of 26 percent of the national budget.”

He expressed regret that the system had degraded education in the country to a level where teachers` survival was put at risk.

He noted that the National Assembly had discussions with vice-chancellors across the country, and was made to understand that a professor’s take-home after deduction was less than N450,000.

