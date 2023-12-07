Those culpable for Kaduna village bombing won’t go unpunished – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday assured Nigerians those found culpable in the aerial bombardments that killed over 90 people at Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State would not go unpunished.

Troops of the Nigerian Army carrying out air interdictions on suspected terrorists mistakenly dropped Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on villagers celebrating the Eid-el-Maulud in the community and killed dozens, including children and pregnant women on Sunday night.

Several others were seriously wounded in the incident.

The president gave the assurance when he visited the victims at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital to sympathise with them over the unfortunate incident.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Bombing: Military must exercise utmost caution to avoid embarrassment —Peter Obi

He promised that all the victims would be taken care of under the Folako Initiative which would commence this month.

Tinubu, who was represented at the forum, said the village would be the first community to be rebuilt under the initiative.

He stressed that the federal government remains committed to the fight against banditry in the North-West.

“The victims will be taken well care of under the Fulako Initiative which will commence by this month and this community will be the first to be rebuilt in the North-West zone.

“All measures will be taken to ensure that future occurrences are averted. The government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly,” the president added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now