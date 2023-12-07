Court fines Yahaya Bello N500m for breach of Kogi SDP candidate, Ajaka’s rights

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fined the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, N500 million for violating the fundamental rights of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the state, Murtala Ajaka.

The judge, who ruled in an originating motion filed by Ajaka, also directed Governor Bello to tender a public apology to the plaintiff “for the gross and unwarranted violation” of his rights.

The SDP candidate had in the originating motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/952/2023 dated and filed on July 11 by his counsel, S.E. Aruwa (SAN), sought protection from the court.

He listed the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, the Department of State Service (DSS), and its DG as respondents in the suit.

READ ALSO: Kogi govt claims gunmen in ‘military uniform’ attacked Yahaya Bello’s convoy enroute Abuja

The Director of DSS Command in Kogi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, and Chief of Naval Staff were other respondents in the case.

The plaintiff told the court as soon as the originating processes for the enforcement of his fundamental rights were served on the respondents, they would intensify efforts to force him to Kogi to be killed.

Ajaka added he contested the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Kogi State but was forced to step down for Usman Ododo before the exercise.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo equally directed the security agencies and their heads to provide maximum security and ensure Ajaka’s safety within Abuja, Kogi, and other parts of the country.

He further restrained the security agencies from arresting, abducting, detaining, or harassing the applicant.

