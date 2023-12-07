Court sentences APC leader to one year in prison for vote-buying in Lagos

Justice Ismail Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, sentenced one Wahab Hammed to one-year imprisonment for vote-buying during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The 70-year-old All Progressives Congress (APC) leader was however given an option of a N500,000 fine by the judge.

The court document was made available to journalists on Thursday.

Hameed was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count of vote-buying.

The commission alleged that the convict was involved in vote-buying and bribery contrary to the provisions of Sections 121 (1) and (5); 121 (1) and (3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

At the proceeding, the judge had asked the defendant if he understood the facts reviewed against him by the prosecution counsel and the defendant answered in the affirmative.

He, thereafter, directed an interpreter to interpret for Hammed who does not understand the English language or pidgin.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr. Samuel Daji, told the court that the defendant on February 25 conspired with one Segun Ijitola who is still at large to pay voters during the exercise at Unit 28, Gbaja Girls Junior High School in Surulere.

Daji said: “EFCC officers on election monitoring duties were at Surulere on February 25 and received intelligence about the activities of individuals engaging in vote buying and bribery at Polling Unit 28.

“Following an intelligence report, a team of operatives was dispatched to the polling unit, and the defendant was seen sharing money to bribe voters of his party.

“On citing the operatives of the commission, the voters ran away, while the defendant was arrested with the sum of N121,000.

“The defendant was brought to the Commission’s office located at 15A Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, Lagos, with the exhibit.

“He was interviewed and he made voluntary statements where he stated that he is a ward leader of APC in Unit F3 Surulere, Lagos.

“He confessed that the money found with him was given to him by one Hon. Seun Ijitola who is a Senior Special Assistant to Chairman, Surulere Local Government to bribe voters to vote for their party.

“He confessed that he had bribed a few voters before he was arrested, and the money was in N500 denomination.”

Before the sentence, the defendant, pleaded for mercy in tears.

He said: “My Lord, I’m an old man above 70, I have never been arrested and I have no criminal case or record.

“I’m also set for surgery slated for Saturday. Since I was arrested and detained, I have not been fed fine. I battle with high blood pressure and ulcer.”

.The defense counsel, Mr. Olabiyi Ademola, also pleaded that the defendant had been remorseful and would not be involved in such criminal acts again.

