Vote-buying: Ogun APC challenges Adebutu to submit himself for investigation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State on Friday challenged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Oladipupo Adebutu, to submit himself to security agencies following his alleged involvement in vote-buying.

The party was reacting to a media statement issued by Adebutu in which he raised concerns about the election, including the alleged involvement of former governor Gbenga Daniel in the manipulation of the process, among others.

The PDP candidate has repeatedly denied allegations of vote-buying and accused the police of staging a media trial.

He also accused former Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba of joining the APC to subvert the decision of the Ogun State election petition tribunal.

Adebutu alleged that the police had been trying to cover up an investigation into allegations of vote buying and electoral violence against the APC during the election.

However, in a statement issued by its Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Olusola Blessed, APC accused Adebutu of trying to distort the truth on the matter.

The statement read: “The most pertinent among issues raised by Adebutu in his treatise is that of acceptability and popularity of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“The salient question to ask Adebutu is this: If as he claimed Governor Dapo Abiodun was not popular and couldn’t have won the March 18 poll, why did Adebutu and his accomplices resort to broad-day rigging?

“A popular candidate would only have carefully monitored his votes like Governor Dapo Abiodun did and not stoop so low as to go the way of criminality and audaciously breach the sanctity of the electoral process like Adebutu and the PDP did.

“Finally, if Adebutu is the man he claims to be, he should summon the courage to come back home and submit himself to the security agencies for prosecution. This is not the time for him to give false hope to his gullible followers.”

