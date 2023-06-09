Politics
APC slams PDP guber candidate, Adebutu, tells him to return and face vote-buying charges
The governorship candidate for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu, has been challenged by the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to come back home and face the federal government’s charges of money laundering and vote-buying.
The Ogun APC argued that Adebutu’s purported “medical check-up” abroad could not last indefinitely in a statement released on Thursday by its assistant publicity secretary, Ogunsanya Blessed.
The APC criticised Adebutu’s assertion that he was never called in by the police for questioning prior to the filing of criminal charges against him, calling him a “big bundle of contradictions.”
On Wednesday, Adebutu claimed that the allegations of vote-buying and money laundering brought against him by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation were an abuse of the legal system and insisted that he had never been questioned before the accusations were brought against him.
Read Also: OGUN POLLS: Adebutu accuses APC of media trial, denies vote-buying accusations
But countering Adebutu’s claim, the APC on Thursday said Adebutu’s lawyer had written to the police stating that, “Prior to the delivery of your letter, our client has left the country for his medicals and his return date is dependent on his doctors.
“That is the same Adebutu, now at large, attempting to mislead the public via their pliable media smatterings that he was never invited by the police. He is nothing but a fugitive running away from the law. Ogun State would have become a laughing stock if an incompetent character like Adebutu had become governor.
“In the reply he filed in response to our pleadings at the tribunal, he falsely claimed he had never been invited for questioning by any law enforcement agency. Yet, he is in court against the AGF and others and in the processes filed, he exhibited a letter of invitation! This is even enough to convict him for perjury!
“We call on the PDP to demonstrate obedience to the laws of the land, by persuading its defeated candidate, Ladi Adebutu, to come back home and face his criminal trial and stop blabbing from self-imposed exile.”
