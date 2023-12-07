News
Interior Minister reveals how he caught visa official watching BBNaija on duty
Interior Minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has revealed how a visa processing officer who was discovered watching Big Brother Niaja (BBNaija) while on duty at one of Nigeria’s international airports was punished.
This was made known by Tunji-Ojo in a video interview posted on X (formerly Twitter), on Thursday.
He said, “With the work we’re doing presently, anyone coming into the country will see the changes, especially in how our officials relate to you at the airport.
“Two weeks ago, when I was returning from Italy, some officials rushed to help with my bag, which I refused.
“I then proceeded to the Visa on Arrival section (unannounced) to have a first-hand look at their operation.
“On getting there, I saw many individuals in the queue, all wanting to get a visa into the country, and they were not attended to.
“I walked up to one official to see what was happening, only to discover the official was watching Big Brother Naija on the system that was meant for the issuance of visas. Immediately, I asked that the person be redeployed to another section.
“The president instructed all ministers to give him regular briefings about our activities because he wants the best for this country,” he said.
