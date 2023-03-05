Lagos govt vows to oppose any move to exhume remains of late Chrisland student, Whitney

In the aftermath of the autopsy confirming that Whitney Adeniran died of asphyxia and electrocution, the Lagos State Ministry of Justice has opposed exhuming the remains of the deceased.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Adeniran, a student of Chrisland School, died during the school’s inter-house sports activities on Thursday, February 9 at the Agege Stadium.

The controversies that surrounded the death of the student led to an autopy, as the parents demanded justice from the government.

Speaking in a statement on Saturday, the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry, Alo Grace, maintained that the state government was opposed to exhumation of the deceased’s remains should it get formal request.

This was amid assurances by the police to seek legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state regarding the incident.

READ ALSO:Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt confirms Chrisland School student died of electrocution

The statement reads: “Adeniran’s death was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution, as indicated by an autopsy conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution.

“Whilst we have not received any such official communication requesting for exhumation, however, if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case. Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatise the deceased’s family.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now