Police blame banks for delay in payment of election duties allowances

The Nigeria Police Force has blamed the delay in payment of allowances to its officers involved in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections on the inability in banks to release the funds to the affected officers.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi, who cleared the air in a statement on Saturday, said all allowances due its officers for the security management of the election have been paid to their respective banks.

Adejobi, while debunking allegations that some police officers were yet to collect their allowances, said they should rather hold their bank’s responsible for the delays.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clear the air on the alleged non-payment of elections allowances to police personnel who participated in the elections held on Saturday, February 25, 2023,” the Force spokesman said.

“The Force wishes to confirm in strong terms that it has paid all its personnel the election allowances as the mandate for the payment of the allowances due to all Police Officers has been issued and all lodgements have been made to respective Deposit Money Banks for onward payment to Police Officers banking with them.

“On this note, the Force urges all officers and men who are yet to receive payment of the election allowances to take up such matters with their respective banks to ensure that the process of resolving the issues responsible for the delays is fast-tracked.

“It is pertinent to reaffirm that issues of non-payment should not be ascribed to the Force as the Police Account and Budget Office have done the needful and preparations are underway to pay the second tranche of election allowances for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections next week.”

Adejobi, however, blamed those he called mischief makers and paid bloggers for disseminating false information to tarnish the image of the police force.

“We are not unaware of the antics of some mischief makers peddling false publications through their paid bloggers hellbent on dragging the Force in the mud for flimsy issues,” he said.

‘The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in prioritising the welfare of our officers and men, which is paramount, and bequeathing to them improved standard of living and better welfare,” Adejobi added.

