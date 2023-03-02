Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt confirms Chrisland School student died of electrocution

The Lagos State government on Thursday confirmed that Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old girl student of Chrisland College in the Ikeja area of the state, died of electrocution.

The girl’s parents had in February raised an alarm about the death of their daughter.

They told journalists at a media briefing that the 12-year-old died during the school’s inter-house sports competition on February 9.

However, the school management in a statement issued a few hours later denied that the girl died in a hidden circumstance.

The school insisted that Whitney slumped in “public view” and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid treatment.

But in a chat with the BBC Pidgin, the deceased’s father, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, said his daughter died of electrocution.

READ ALSO: Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt orders closure of Chrisland School over 12-year-old student’s death

Adeniran added that he got the information on the cause of the girl’s death from a chat group to which she belonged in school.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the government said an autopsy conducted on Whitney at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) revealed that she died from asphyxia and electrocution.

It added that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had been directed to issue legal advice on the matter with immediate effect.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government commiserates with the deceased family while reassuring Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court.”

Whitney was buried in Lagos on Thursday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now