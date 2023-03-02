News
Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt confirms Chrisland School student died of electrocution
The Lagos State government on Thursday confirmed that Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old girl student of Chrisland College in the Ikeja area of the state, died of electrocution.
The girl’s parents had in February raised an alarm about the death of their daughter.
They told journalists at a media briefing that the 12-year-old died during the school’s inter-house sports competition on February 9.
However, the school management in a statement issued a few hours later denied that the girl died in a hidden circumstance.
The school insisted that Whitney slumped in “public view” and was rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid treatment.
But in a chat with the BBC Pidgin, the deceased’s father, Dr. Michael Adeyemi Adeniran, said his daughter died of electrocution.
READ ALSO: Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt orders closure of Chrisland School over 12-year-old student’s death
Adeniran added that he got the information on the cause of the girl’s death from a chat group to which she belonged in school.
In a statement issued on Thursday by the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the government said an autopsy conducted on Whitney at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) revealed that she died from asphyxia and electrocution.
It added that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had been directed to issue legal advice on the matter with immediate effect.
The statement read: “The Lagos State Government commiserates with the deceased family while reassuring Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court.”
Whitney was buried in Lagos on Thursday.
