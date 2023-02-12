Whitney Adeniran: Lagos govt orders closure of Chrisland School over 12-year-old student’s death

The Lagos State government on Sunday night ordered the closure of Chrisland School in the Opebi area of Ikeja.

This followed the death of a 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, on the college premises.

Whitney’s parents told journalists on Saturday that the child died during the school’s annual inter-house competition.

But the school management in a statement on Sunday denied that the girl died in a hidden circumstance.

The deceased, according to the school, slumped in “public view” and rushed to the nearest medical facility for first aid.

However, the deceased’s father, Michael Adeniran, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, said his daughter died of electrocution.

Adeniran added that he got the information on the cause of the girl’s death from a chat group to which she belonged in school.

The State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, ordered the closure of the school in a statement posted on the Lagos State government’s Instagram page.

The statement read: “It reads, “A release signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo said the closure was ordered pending the outcome of a full investigation into the unfortunate incident.

“We also note the impact of this unfortunate event on family, friends, and acquaintance of Whitney and call for calm as we assure that no effort will be spared in investigating the incident.”

