Teacher sentenced to life in prison for defiling 6-year-old pupil in Lagos

Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday sentenced an art teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi, to life imprisonment for defiling a six-year-old pupil.

Ndubuisi, who was the art teacher at the Mind Builders School, Lagos, was arraigned by the state government for defiling the pupil in 2016.

He was first arraigned at the Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of forceful penetration.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was later transferred to Lagos High Court, Ikeja Division following the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ndubuisi was, thereafter, arraigned on a one-count charge of child defilement.

Delivering judgment in the matter, Justice Ogunsanya held that the prosecutor has proved his case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge added that the fact, circumstances, and quality of evidence against the defendant were compelling.

She also dismissed the submission by defence witnesses that the incident was not recorded on the school’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV).

The judge upheld the result of the test conducted at the Mirabel Center which showed that the survivor had torn hymen and reddish vulva due to forceful penetration.

She, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

