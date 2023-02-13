Metro
Teacher sentenced to life in prison for defiling 6-year-old pupil in Lagos
Justice Sedotan Ogunsanya of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, on Monday sentenced an art teacher, Chukwu Ndubuisi, to life imprisonment for defiling a six-year-old pupil.
Ndubuisi, who was the art teacher at the Mind Builders School, Lagos, was arraigned by the state government for defiling the pupil in 2016.
He was first arraigned at the Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of forceful penetration.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The case was later transferred to Lagos High Court, Ikeja Division following the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Read also:Court halts concession of Murtala Mohammed Int’l Airport
Ndubuisi was, thereafter, arraigned on a one-count charge of child defilement.
Delivering judgment in the matter, Justice Ogunsanya held that the prosecutor has proved his case against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt.
The judge added that the fact, circumstances, and quality of evidence against the defendant were compelling.
She also dismissed the submission by defence witnesses that the incident was not recorded on the school’s Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV).
The judge upheld the result of the test conducted at the Mirabel Center which showed that the survivor had torn hymen and reddish vulva due to forceful penetration.
She, therefore, convicted the defendant and sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...