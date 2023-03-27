SocialMediaTrends: More on Ayu’s suspension & why Otti must govern Abia from a real govt house

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the saga between a ward of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Recall that Ayu was reported to have been suspended on Sunday by the ward executive for alleged anti-party activities, failure to pay his Annual Subscription Fees, and failure to vote during the just-concluded elections.

But in response, Ayu claimed on Monday that those who had suspended him were uneducated and unaware of the PDP constitution’s stipulations.

The saga took an interesting turn as a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, issued an interim injunction restraining Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nigerians took to social media to acknowledge the development as the handiwork of Nyesom Wike, while some believe President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the brain behind it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

See those Who announced Ayu's Suspension 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3dOzDQMPrr — Governor Ifedolapo Osun (@IfedolapoOsun) March 26, 2023

First is to suspend Ayu from his ward, next scene is to get one federal high court judgment restraining him from parading himself as National chair……. Before Ayu realizes the game, it will be over … Like Secondus, like Ayu….. Wike is on the beat… pic.twitter.com/CJM6UUty2Q — 𝓔𝒉𝒊𝒙 (@Ehix07) March 26, 2023

Ayu should have been shown the way out since after the terrible convention he organized but people like Wike, Ortom, Makinde & G5 Govs have no moral justification to ever speak at any PDP meeting after what they did to the party but politicians will always be politicians. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 27, 2023

AYU SUSPENSION; FEAR TINUBU. When it comes to Nigeria's politics, respect, and fear Tinubu. PDP did well in the north but lost the south completely. Obi did well in the south and a few states in the middle belt but lost woefully in the core northern states of Kebbi, Sokoto, — EkeDavid (@EkeDavid01) March 26, 2023

BREAKING!!!.

COURT RESTRAINS AYU FROM ACTING AS NATIONAL CHAIRMAN OF PDP.

Nyesom Wike is that you? pic.twitter.com/IMoC8Zvmuq — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) March 27, 2023

Benue PDP said it has suspended Ayu Over Anti-Party Activities. Wow! Party state chairman is suspending National chairman. PDP is really the seat of confusion 😅 — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) March 26, 2023

Why is everyone accusing Wike via the suspension of Iyorchia Ayu by the Benue state PDP??😅😂🤣😅 Make una try give Ortom some credit too kwanu, oga can be useful in some aspects too — David Offor (@DavidsOffor) March 26, 2023

Ayu dey call Udom number 😂😂😂 Udom don block ahm 😭Tambuwal can’t pick. Kaura Dey look Ahm like BAT. University building money remain small how will he do it now 😂😂😂 — WinningwithGOD (@HRH_HENRAY) March 26, 2023

Wike after hearing Benue PDP ward executives disassociating themselves from suspending Iyorcha Ayu. https://t.co/bEh6awPIlB pic.twitter.com/UxNQ02SHIm — Duke Of Osun™ (@DukeOfOsun) March 27, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on INEC chairman Mahmood and the Bauchi house viral video

Abia government house

Days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Alex Otti winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia state, many Nigerians took to social media to debate whether or not the Governor-elect would continue to use the rented apartment as government house.

Shocking revelation showed that the Abia State Government is set to move to a permanent house 32 years after the creation of the state.

The oil-producing state was among the 11 states created on August 27, 1991, by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida administration.

Nigerians on social media expressed shock as they drew comparisons with states established after them that have successfully built their Government houses.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

After 31 years, Abia State Government House is still situated in a rented facility. Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe and Nnamdi Kanu are from this state. This is the state where Father and Son made away with 500 Billion. This is the State where Gov. Ikpeazu celebrated the… — Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) March 27, 2023

Abia Government House is at Ogurube Layout, Umuahia. Work started by Theodore Orji but abandoned. Ikpeazu will mobilize the contractor back to site. Lagos dem get Govt house ni. Our people should mobilize Gofundme ooo — Woye (@woye1) March 26, 2023

“ABIA STATE”

(The State With NO Government House…) Abia State was one of the 11 states created by the administration of Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda on August 27th, 1991. Abia State is 32years and doesn’t have a “Government House” owned SOLELY by the Government. I will explain… pic.twitter.com/5ieLZCgZoR — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 25, 2023

Since Abia state does not have a government house, then the priority of the governor-elect should be building one in 4 years of his tenure. Until this dream come true, northerners will not continue discussing good governance with these people. — Kawu Garba (@KawuGarba) March 26, 2023

So Ekiti state that was created in 1996 has a permanent government house and Abia state created in 1991 doesn't 🤔 Instead of the igbos from southeast to demand good development from their leaders but Southwest is there headache pic.twitter.com/duFOsVpZJb — Niyi Ooye (@OlaniyiTaofiq) March 27, 2023

So, we have been arguing about good governance with people that have no government house? See, Abia state people should stage a protest from the day this governor-elect is sworn-in till he gives them a befitting government house. Hey, we can’t be arguing with homeless people. — Abduljalal Musa Aliyu (@AbduljalaalMusa) March 26, 2023

It's baffling Abia state doesn't have a government house. Wallahi the way some of them criticize the northern states you'll think the state is better than Dubai. — Safiyanu (@Sufy2_) March 26, 2023

Absolutely. No be poverty make Abia state dey owe workers salary, pension, and gratuitous for years. No be poverty make Ikpeazu no fit build the road that leads from government House in Umuahia to his own village. It is terrible leadership and gross incompetence. https://t.co/yufKeykEbu — Obinna (@Uncle_Obinna) March 24, 2023

Who owns the RENTED apartment used as Government House in Abia? — Mohammed N Ibraheem (@Mni4bubu) March 27, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

