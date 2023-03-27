Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: More on Ayu’s suspension & why Otti must govern Abia from a real govt house

Published

1 min ago

on

Nigerians on social media have been reacting to the saga between a ward of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Recall that Ayu was reported to have been suspended on Sunday by the ward executive for alleged anti-party activities, failure to pay his Annual Subscription Fees, and failure to vote during the just-concluded elections.

But in response, Ayu claimed on Monday that those who had suspended him were uneducated and unaware of the PDP constitution’s stipulations.

The saga took an interesting turn as a High Court in Makurdi, Benue State, issued an interim injunction restraining Dr. Iyorchia Ayu from parading himself as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Nigerians took to social media to acknowledge the development as the handiwork of Nyesom Wike, while some believe President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the brain behind it.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on INEC chairman Mahmood and the Bauchi house viral video

Abia government house

Days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Alex Otti winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia state, many Nigerians took to social media to debate whether or not the Governor-elect would continue to use the rented apartment as government house.

Shocking revelation showed that the Abia State Government is set to move to a permanent house 32 years after the creation of the state.

The oil-producing state was among the 11 states created on August 27, 1991, by the Gen. Ibrahim Babangida administration.

Nigerians on social media expressed shock as they drew comparisons with states established after them that have successfully built their Government houses.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 − 3 =