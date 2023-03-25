Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: More on INEC chairman Mahmood and the Bauchi house viral video

1 min ago

In an attempt to protest the results of the recently concluded elections, several Nigerians who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 general elections attacked a property reportedly owned by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a video now making the trends on social media, irate youth were seen forcefully making their way into the property said to be in Bauchi State.

Many took to social media hinting that a revolution is probably going to commence, however, INEC on its verified Twitter handle disclaimed the video, adding that its Chairman does not own such property.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

https://twitter.com/Okoyenonso_/status/1639627515781173249?t=nLNaaWg7GfMWohnTK3j06Q&s=19

Imo state

Tragic news broke early on Saturday that Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a candidate for the Labour Party in the Imo State governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, had been found dead.

The Mbieri native died in his Lagos residence after he had returned from an LP meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The tragic news took social media by storm and got Nigerians talking.

…By Hamsat Rashid

