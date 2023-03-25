SocialMediaTrends: More on INEC chairman Mahmood and the Bauchi house viral video

In an attempt to protest the results of the recently concluded elections, several Nigerians who were dissatisfied with the outcome of the 2023 general elections attacked a property reportedly owned by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a video now making the trends on social media, irate youth were seen forcefully making their way into the property said to be in Bauchi State.

Many took to social media hinting that a revolution is probably going to commence, however, INEC on its verified Twitter handle disclaimed the video, adding that its Chairman does not own such property.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

INEC CHAIRMAN house today at BAUCHI….Angry youth have visited him, Yakubu Rogues using corrupt money to make themselves and families comfortable while continously impoverishing and enslaving the masses Lets see what happens in the coming days, if they fail to count our votes pic.twitter.com/sFwbsmIQJU — Akahsboy (@Akahsboy) March 25, 2023

YOUTHS IN BAUCHI PAID A CURTESY VISIT TO THE INEC CHAIRMAN at his house today. This is just the beginning🤓 pic.twitter.com/yIOpkTd0j9 — Dr. Nelly IDUU. (@Nellyego) March 25, 2023

Currently happening in the INEC Chairman House in BAUCHI STATE😳💔🫣Even his own people are angry for how he manipulated the 2023Election for his own selfish interest👻this is just the beginning #INEC #NigeriaElections2023 #Rigging #Anger #youth #Obidattimovement #Bauchistate pic.twitter.com/cAUQSTSYAD — KingEze (@KingEze001) March 25, 2023

Inec chairman house in Bauchi, angry youths visited him pic.twitter.com/EpN7iUiopG — Jane (@Jane01300660) March 24, 2023

https://twitter.com/Okoyenonso_/status/1639627515781173249?t=nLNaaWg7GfMWohnTK3j06Q&s=19

The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on the social media does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HBbUKUdmWc — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) March 25, 2023

“INEC chairman does not own property in Bauchi or any other part of the world” These are the kind of rebuttal you will go and defend tomorrow 😂 — Olorogun Ben Kojo (@dasilva_4) March 25, 2023

Imo state

Tragic news broke early on Saturday that Chief Humphrey Anumudu, a candidate for the Labour Party in the Imo State governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, had been found dead.

The Mbieri native died in his Lagos residence after he had returned from an LP meeting at the party national headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The tragic news took social media by storm and got Nigerians talking.

Labour Party guber aspirant in the

forthcoming governorship primaries holding in Imo State, Humphrey Anumudu has been found dead in his house. pic.twitter.com/CgiRI37oNH — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) March 25, 2023

Hope Uzodimma threatened our brother to withdraw from governorship race two days before he was found dead. Brother to Imo State governorship aspirant Late Humphrey Anumudu under Labour Party speaks. pic.twitter.com/CGiznGEJZb — Chy Gold (@ifygold21) March 25, 2023

Breaking News 📰 Imo Labour Party Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Humphrey Anumud has been confirmed dead! He was one of the aspirants who purchased Labour Party forms for next month's primary elections He was killed by Spiritual attack according to close sources rest in peace pic.twitter.com/vpF98DSeGW — Henry ChiNonso #Obident 🐦🕊️ (@HEgwuonwu) March 25, 2023

JUST IN : Imo Labour Party governorship aspirant found dead Rest in peace. Sad 😔 Me : This is the type of politics they want to bring to lagos. pic.twitter.com/SdvVCRi1GY — Jubril of Sudan till 2023 (@Gen_Buhar) March 25, 2023

My deepest condolences to the Anumudu family. Humphrey was my wonderful classmate at the Law School about 30 years ago. Extremely polite and knowledgeable. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/zn3DwaJQkd — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) March 25, 2023

The news of the death of Imo born lawyer, businessman and politician Barr. Humphrey Anumudu @BAnumudu is shocking! Anumudu have consistently aspired for Imo governorship since 1996 and is a governorship aspirant on the platform of Labour Party. May Anumudu's soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mT8BlEPxdo — Kennedy Nwaofor (@KennedyNwaofor) March 25, 2023

Humphrey anumudu would have been the best candidate. Well polished ,corruption free , well educated with genuine source of livelihood. — ChibuikeNwaigboD (@d_chibykeN) March 25, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

