NDLEA arrests church leader for attempting to export drugs to Dubai

The General Overseer of a Lagos-based Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for allegedly attempting to export drugs to Dubai.

Confirming the arrest of Kenrick in a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the cleric was nabbed after a Dubai-bound consignment of methamphetamine and skunk was intercepted by operatives.

Babafemi said the GO was arrested alongside a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka and Oyoyo Mary Obasi.

The suspects, according to the NDLEA image maker, had attempted to export “methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.”

“High Priest Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, 11th February, 2023, at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos, following the arrest of two suspects: Oyoyo Mary Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday 9th February at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai,” Babafemi said.

“In her statement, Mary indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.

“Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Mary said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that High Priest Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.

“The theology student, Udezuka was introduced to Mary to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2 million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education,” the statement added.

