NDLEA intercepts consignments of cocaine, heroin, others at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large consignments of illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and ephedrine planned for shipment to the United Arab Emirates and Europe by suspected traffickers.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The drugs, according to him, were discovered by NDLEA operatives despite various disingenuous modes of concealment by the desperate drug cartels.

He added that all the suspects behind the efforts to export the illicit drugs had been arrested.

Babafemi said: “One of those so far arrested in connection with the seizures was a Nigerian based in Athens, Greece, Iwuozor Edward Chinedu.

“Chinedu was disembarked from an Ethiopian airline flight on Friday after NDLEA officers in the tarmac intercepted two bags during a secondary check at the foot of the aircraft.

“When the bags were searched in the presence of Chinedu and other airport stakeholders, two big pellets wrapped with foil papers and some sprinkles of pepper were recovered from each of the two sides of one of the bags.

READ ALS0: NDLEA raids warehouse, seizes illicit substances worth N5bn in Lagos

“The pellets were used to construct false walls at the sides of the bag. The two parcels contained substances that tested positive for cocaine and heroin with a gross weight of 1.30kgs and 900 grams respectively.

“Chinedu claimed he came to Nigeria three months ago to do surgery, which he was not comfortable doing in Athens. He further claimed he was given the bag to deliver in Greece for a fee of two million naira.

“The operatives at the export shed of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company of the airport on January 30 arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs. Gloria Onome.

“Onome was arrested after 800 grams of skunk were discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai.

“On the same day, operatives also intercepted a consignment going to Congo Kinshasa containing 111 bottles of body cream that were used to conceal 24.50kgs of ephedrine, a chemical precursor and active ingredient to produce methamphetamine.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now